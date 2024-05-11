iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,291,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,010.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after acquiring an additional 454,209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,517,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,551,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,954. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.