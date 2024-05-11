iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $176.89. 999,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

