iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.03

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 167983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $975.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,935.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 985,455 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

