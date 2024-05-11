iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.88

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 45572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $655.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

