iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 122,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 153,412 shares.The stock last traded at $24.34 and had previously closed at $24.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

