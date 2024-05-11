iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Position Trimmed by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IBMM remained flat at $25.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,550 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

