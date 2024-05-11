iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99. 9,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.06.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.
