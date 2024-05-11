iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99. 9,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

