iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the April 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

