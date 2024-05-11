iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.12. 861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.11.
iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.
iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.