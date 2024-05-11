iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.12. 861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

