iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the April 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Exchange Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
See Also
