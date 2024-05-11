iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.04. The stock has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.