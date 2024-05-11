Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $6.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 769,151 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,608,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.