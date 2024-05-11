iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365,507 shares during the period. iRobot accounts for about 1.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of iRobot worth $23,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iRobot by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $17,055,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

iRobot Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 1,469,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

