Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 18.5 %

IOVA stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $10.97. 19,262,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

