IOTA Hits Market Capitalization of $696.49 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $696.49 million and $13.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002210 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,248,643,038 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.