Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 166,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 45,457 shares.The stock last traded at $58.29 and had previously closed at $58.35.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

