Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 4th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Invesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
Invesco Stock Performance
Invesco stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
