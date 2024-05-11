Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at $339,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,172.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.