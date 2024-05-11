Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 74.7% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the April 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 7,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0536 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

