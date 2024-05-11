Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 74.7% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the April 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BSMU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 7,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0536 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.