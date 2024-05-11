Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.55 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.55 billion and $99.75 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $11.97 or 0.00019645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00055132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,478,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,707,253 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

