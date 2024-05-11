International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFF. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IFF opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after buying an additional 344,377 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,286,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,674,000 after acquiring an additional 179,894 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

