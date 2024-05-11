Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $192.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $122.02. 134,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.75. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

