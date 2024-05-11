Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.62.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

INTC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,931,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,966,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. Intel has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

