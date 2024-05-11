Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $265.00.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.53.

INSP stock opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

