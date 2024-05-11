Insider Selling: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells 30,600 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $94,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,531,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,823,861.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Protara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 922,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,105. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TARA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TARA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Protara Therapeutics

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.