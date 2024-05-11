Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $38,370.15 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $252,054.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $36,994.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

