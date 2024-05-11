Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells 900 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $27,765.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $29,745.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after acquiring an additional 216,370 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 16,577.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 118,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92,061 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

