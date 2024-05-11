Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Sells 1,320 Shares of Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $55,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Acme United Stock Performance

Acme United stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,766. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Acme United had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Acme United Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACU. StockNews.com cut Acme United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

