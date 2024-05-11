Insider Buying: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Acquires $84,666.56 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

