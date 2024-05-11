Insider Buying: Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Acquires 34,000 Shares of Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($62,361.81).

ELM opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.86) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.06. The stock has a market cap of £868.81 million, a PE ratio of 3,695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. Elementis plc has a twelve month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($1.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

