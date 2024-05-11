Insider Buying: CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases £299.82 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg bought 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($376.66).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, David Fineberg acquired 178 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £300.82 ($377.91).

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.39) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. CMC Markets Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £754.11 million, a PE ratio of 6,737.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

