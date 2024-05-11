Insider Buying: CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases £299.82 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg bought 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($376.66).
David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, David Fineberg acquired 178 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £300.82 ($377.91).
CMC Markets Price Performance
Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.39) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. CMC Markets Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £754.11 million, a PE ratio of 6,737.50 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMC Markets
About CMC Markets
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Markets
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.