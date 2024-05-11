Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,200 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $67,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 384,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,067.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AMREP Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AXR traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 million, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.04. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $24.36.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
