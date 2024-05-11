Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,200 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $67,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 384,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,067.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 million, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.04. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter worth about $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in AMREP by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.