Inogen’s (INGN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Inogen Price Performance

Inogen stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 257,940 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Inogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Inogen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 589,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 76,294 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 73.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 95,913 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

