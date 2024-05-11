Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Information Services Group Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 256,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,451. The company has a market cap of $144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

