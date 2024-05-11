Information Services Group, Inc. (III) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 256,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 million, a P/E ratio of -149.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on III. StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

