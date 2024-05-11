Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.85 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,132.62%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.