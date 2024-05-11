iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 1,031.8% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iClick Interactive Asia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.01.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

