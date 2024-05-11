Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.3 million.
Ichor Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
