Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

Ichor stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,093,000 after acquiring an additional 265,677 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 208,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 220,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 168,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

