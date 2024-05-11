Iams Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 2.1% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,855,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,095,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,049. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

