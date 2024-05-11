Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.2% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

