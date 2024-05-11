Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,516,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 487,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. 4,709,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.