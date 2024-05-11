Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.94. 469,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $145.26. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $183.77.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

