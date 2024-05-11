Iams Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $355,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,184 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 12,753.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,143 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,978. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $106.32. 5,626,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.53.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.