Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,294 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. 1,474,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.