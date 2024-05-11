Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 6.3% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after buying an additional 1,157,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,194,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. 436,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.