Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.1% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $97.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

