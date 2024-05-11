Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,587,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $207.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.