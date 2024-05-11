Iams Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $337,131,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,308,000 after purchasing an additional 49,521 shares during the period.

QUAL traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 946,580 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.47. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

