Iams Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,164 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,006,000 after buying an additional 759,792 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,332,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 203.1% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 69,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,913,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,016,270. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $105.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

